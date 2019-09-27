Car crash in Newton County leaves one dead

REDINGS MILL, Mo. – A car crash on Route C, two miles south of Redings Mill in Newton County, kills one as a Neosho woman was ejected from her car.

The crash occurred as the driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion failed to yield and collided with a 1981 GMC Sierra, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The GMC overturned and ejected the passenger, Jane Tripp, 56. Tripp was not wearing a safety device according to the police report. She was taken to Mercy Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital, at 4:03 p.m., Thursday. The driver of the GMC was reported with moderate injuries and taken to the Mercy Hospital in Joplin.