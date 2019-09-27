Car crash in Newton County leaves one dead

News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
Car Crash_5516589361011838518

REDINGS MILL, Mo. – A car crash on Route C, two miles south of Redings Mill in Newton County, kills one as a Neosho woman was ejected from her car.

The crash occurred as the driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion failed to yield and collided with a 1981 GMC Sierra, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The GMC overturned and ejected the passenger, Jane Tripp, 56. Tripp was not wearing a safety device according to the police report. She was taken to Mercy Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital, at 4:03 p.m., Thursday. The driver of the GMC was reported with moderate injuries and taken to the Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now