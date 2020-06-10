Car accident leaves one dead and a juvenile seriously injured near Thornfield

by: Bryce Derrickson

THORNFIELD, Mo. — A car accident leaves one person dead and a juvenile seriously injured off Highway Z near Thornfield, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, around 1:49 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected back on to the roadway. The vehicle then overturned partially ejecting the driver and ejecting two other occupants.

The driver Boyd Hill, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Hill was not wearing his safety device. Next of kin have been notified.

One male juvenile, 7, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield by air ambulance.

Two other juveniles were involved, one male, 3, and one female, 12, both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield by private vehicle.

None of the juveniles were also wearing safety devices, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

