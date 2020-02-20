Car accident kills both drivers involved

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash in _-3709737416434367738

AURORA, Mo- Two men are dead after a two-car accident on US 60 just west of Lawrence 2210.

According to a release from the Aurora Police Department, the accident happened Wednesday night around 10:30.

The accident, the department says, occurred when a man driving west on US 60 struck a guardrail before a railroad bridge, drove back into the road, and into the eastbound lanes on the bridge. That man hit another vehicle.

The first driver, a 92-year-old man Monett, was driving a pickup truck. The driver he hit, a 22-year-old man from Crane, was driving a mid-size sedan.

According to Aurora Police, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say neither vehicle had passengers in them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now