Car accident in Douglas County leaves two teens dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – Two teenagers are dead after an accident in Douglas County Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 181 when it traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, overturned and came to rest on the left side of the roadway.

Two other teenagers in the vehicle survived the crash.

Three out of the four occupants were not wearing their safety devices, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, which can be found here.

These are Troop G’s 19th and 20th fatalities.

