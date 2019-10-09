Car accident causes power outage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A power outage on Springfield’s northwest side caused some traffic problems.

In the early morning of Oct. 9, a vehicle hit a pole at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Atlantic.

According to city utilities, some equipment malfunctioned as crews were making repairs, causing an outage that affected 1,500 customers.

It also knocked out power to the traffic lights at that same intersection of Kansas Expressway and Atlantic.

Later a second crash happened.

No serious injuries were reported, however, it caused a number of traffic delays in the area.

Witnesses, such as Michael Calloway, rushed to help those involved in the crash.

“I was parked right here going northbound on Kansas Expressway and all the lights were out,” Calloway said, “So, as I stopped, I was actually going to call the police to have an officer come down here and direct traffic. And, in the midst of it, this white car came across and another black came in and from the other direction and they just smacked.”

Springfield police say if traffic lights aren’t working, always treat it as a four-way stop.

City utilities say the power was back up and running within a little over an hour.