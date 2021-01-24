Capitol View, Jan. 24: Gov. Hutchinson talks Inauguration, looking back at Trump administration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson stopped by Capitol View this week to share his perspective on the Inauguration of Pres. Joe Biden and how he plans to work with Biden’s administration.

Dean James L. Rutherford from the Clinton School for Public Service also stopped by to discuss recent events and how history will look back to the legacy of former Pres. Donald Trump.

We also take a look back at recent legislation under review by Arkansas lawmakers that would work to improve broadband access in the state and change regulations for some pop-up businesses.

