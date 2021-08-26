Capitol flags at half-staff for Afghan deaths

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, an American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and others killed in the attack in Afghanistan.

The speaker’s office said she had ordered the flags lowered Thursday after the bombings outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The toll of service members who died has risen rose to 13, according to Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman at Central Command. The latest number of injured is now 18, all of whom were in the process of being evacuated from Afghanistan on specially equipped C-17s with surgical units.

At least 60 Afghans also died.