Candlelight vigil held for two teens killed in a car crash near Willow Springs

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. — A community is remembering two teens killed in a fatal crash yesterday.

16-year-old Jonah Smith and 17-year-old Zachary White were both killed in a crash near Willow Springs when a car spun out and overturned.

Many gathered at the Willow Springs football field tonight to remember the boys and to comfort each other.

A local pastor, Dennis Walton, led the vigil and shared a little about the experience tonight.”they were like one of mine. they were good friends of my son. in this community — everybody’s kid belong to everyone so this was a big punch in the gut for the whole community. We try to make sense of it but we know we can’t make sense of it can’t necessarily even make the best of it but we can be there for one another and get through it one step at a time.”