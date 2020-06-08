Candle lighting memorial held in Springfield for George Floyd

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People in Springfield are mourning the life of George Floyd and others whose lives have been taken as a result of police brutality with a candle lighting.

The mood was somber but quickly turned into motivation for change.

“I think I’m here for my family and for my brother,” Aliyah Lane said. “He’s 14, he looks like a grown man, I’m afraid for him when he gets older. And I’m here for the people here who can’t stand anymore and can’t fight for their rights anymore. George Floyd didn’t deserve to die, Breonna Taylor didn’t deserve to die and I think it’s important to recognize those people and stand for them.”

Several hundred people were there with candles.

They say they were there to mourn the lives of those who have fallen victim to police brutality including George Floyd, who’s death prompted protests across the country and world.

The vigil started off with a chant that’s done at every protest.

Speakers also talked with the crowd about their experiences with racism.

Here’s why Aliyah’s best friend was also at the candle lighting:

” I live here in town and this is my best friend and every day I have to worry like if she’s out driving you know what’s going to happen,” Zoe Hembree said. “We are out here representing a community coming together all colors, all sexualities…everybody who cares about other people are out here tonight.”

Now its important to note this was a peaceful gathering to mourn.

Both of the women i spoke to say that is why they’re proud of springfield banding together peacefully for the cause.