Cancer survivor spends Halloween volunteering with cancer patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It might be a cold Halloween for trick-or-treaters, but one woman is warming the hearts of cancer patients on a spooky day.

Barbara Lamar, a cancer survivor, is celebrating her 89th Halloween, a day she looks forward to every year, never missing a chance to dress up.

This year, she is spending the spooky day at the Mercy Cancer Center comforting patients facing a challenge much scarier than ghosts and goblins.

Lamar beat colon cancer in 2004 and decided to share her story with others looking for a glimmer of hope.

She tries to help them, give them advice, and encourage them to never give up.

For many patients, Lamar gives that hope and when she is not offering inspirational words, you can find her making a killer cup of coffee.

Her daughter handmade her witch costume this year.

She also volunteers during the Christmas season, making and crocheting dozens of hats for patients.