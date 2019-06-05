Can veggie burgers be called veggie burgers? Some people don’t think so

Mo. — Settlement discussions are under way over a lawsuit challenging a Missouri measure making it a crime to promote plant-based food products as “meat.”

The law would prevent meat-alternatives to not be allowed to be labeled as meat.

Court documents say that attorneys for Missouri and vegetarian food companies are working towards a settlement

 A suit originally filed against Missouri claimed the law infringes on first amendment free speech rights to use product labels such as “veggie burgers” and “vegetarian ham roast.”

A federal judge never has ruled on a request for a preliminary injunction.

