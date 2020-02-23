Camp Siloam: To rebuild bunkhouse destroyed in tornadoes

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) – A camp in Siloam Springs is one step closer to restoring a bunkhouse that was destroyed in October’s tornadoes.

Clean up efforts still going on at Camp Siloam, where at least 7 structures were damaged and a bunkhouse destroyed following October’s tornadoes and storms in Siloam Springs.

“We reached out to the city and said we have had this lost and we are going to lose the capacity to host campers this summer and can we somehow fast track the process for a permit to start building,” said Executive director, Jason Wilkie.

A permit to rebuild the bunkhouse was approved by the Planning Commission, Tuesday. When construction is complete, this 55-year-old bunkhouse will be replaced with a more modern building tha will house 144 campers, increasing capacity by 20.

Wilkie said the new building will set the prototype to replace the old bunkhouse in the next 20 years.

Over 5000 campers attend every summer. Former camper, Brianna Cazer said she is glad to see the camp coming together after all the devastation. “You can have fun, you can go to worship and hear the most encouraging life-changing sermons. It is a life-changing experience to come here, that’s why it means so much for camp Siloam to be able to serve the kids that way.”

“We are learning and growing from this experience and we are trusting that this is his ministry and he will move it forward so there’s a silver lining somewhere that he got us,” said Wilkie.

The construction of the new bunkhouse will cost just under two million dollars. It’s expected to be completed in the fall. The permit will go in front of the board of directors for a final vote on March 3.