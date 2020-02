SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you were around Jordan Valley Park this weekend, you may have witnessed a few hundred lumberjacks.

More than 400 people “channeled their inner flannel” and gathered for the Camp Barnabas Campfire 5K.

Before the race, guests cheered on campers with special needs in a short stroll around the park.

Awards were given out to the top finishers, the best dressed and the volunteer group with the best spirit.

Proceeds from the event support the Camp Barnabas Scholarship Fund.