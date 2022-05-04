CAMDENTON, Mo. — Police arrested a Camdenton High School student after the principal was assaulted.

When authorities arrived they learned that the principal had confronted a 16-year-old student in the hallway and asked the student to return to the commons area. As the principal escorted the student, the student shoved the principal and began to punch the principal in the head and face.

Another student saw the assault and grabbed the student and pulled him away from the principal.

Officers took the 16-year-old student into custody and he was transported to the Camden County Juvenile Justice Center.