LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Authorities arrested a man in Lake Ozark in late March on suspicion of trafficking drugs and delivering a controlled substance after investigators said they found drugs in the man’s hotel room and home.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) was conducting surveillance on a man they believed to be dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officers contacted the man in a hotel parking lot in Lake Ozark on March 30 and found fentanyl and materials used to distribute and use controlled substances, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers received consent to search the hotel room, where they said they found one and a half pounds of crystal methamphetamine, more fentanyl, Alprazolam, and marijuana.

The next day, on March 31, LANEG and deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office got permission to search the man’s main home in Lake Ozark.

Investigators said they found 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms along with Suboxone and drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested and is in the Camden County jail as of Monday. Authorities also arrested a woman on felony warrants.