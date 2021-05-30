Camden County homicide investigation underway

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– A homicide investigation is underway in Camden County after a victim was found shot.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired from Lazy Gators in Lake Ozark.

The victim, a 27 year old, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital. They were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office said two of three suspects have been taken into custody. The names of the victim and all suspects are currently unavailable.

Anyone with information on the shooting at Lazy Gators is asked to call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 346-2243.