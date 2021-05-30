Camden County homicide investigation underway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

Putting Ozarks First

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– A homicide investigation is underway in Camden County after a victim was found shot.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired from Lazy Gators in Lake Ozark.

The victim, a 27 year old, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital. They were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office said two of three suspects have been taken into custody. The names of the victim and all suspects are currently unavailable.

Anyone with information on the shooting at Lazy Gators is asked to call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 346-2243.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now