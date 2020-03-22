Camden County announces first case of COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CAMDENTON, Mo- The Camden County Health Department is sharing that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has informed them of a positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a release, this case is not related to travel.

The department will contact those close to the patient and will tell them to self isolate for 14 days.

“If you are ill, please self-isolate. Try to stay in a separate room away from the rest of your family as much as possible if ill. Monitor your symptoms, and if you experience any shortness of breath, please contact your physician or Call ER before going,” the department states.