California’s Venice Beach littered with more than 100 needles, other medical supplies

Ca. (FOX) — More than 100 needles and other medical supplies turned up on a California beach Sunday morning, investigators said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s lifeguard division tweeted that the disturbing discovery was made “along the shoreline south of the #VeniceBeach Pier.”

The tweet went on to say that crews cordoned off the area and notified other agencies. They later reopened the area.

At Approx. 11:30 AM today @lacolifeguards visualized a large amount of medical supplies along the shoreline South of the #VeniceBeach Pier. The the area has been cordoned off and notifications to @lapublichealth @LAPDHQ @USCG @lacdbh @LACOFD pic.twitter.com/YtzpJZf8Iw — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) November 10, 2019

In all, more than 100 pieces of medical supplies were found, KTLA-TV reported, citing the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

#DriftIC The source is unknown and under investigation. @LACoLifeguards will continue to patrol the area by land and sea to monitor for any further materials. pic.twitter.com/fFjTaCPJTA — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) November 10, 2019

It was not yet known how the items got on the beach, investigators said.

#DriftIC This area will continue to be monitored for the safety of public use until the investigation and cleanup are complete. pic.twitter.com/0RYU5b4Z7l — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) November 10, 2019

In another tweet, the fire department’s lifeguard division wrote that crews would continue to patrol the area by land and sea to look for any further materials that may have washed ashore.