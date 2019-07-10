California outlaws discrimination against people of color based on natural hairstyles, What about Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For the first time, claims of discrimination based on natural hairstyles hold merit in the state of California.

The “Crown Act” would protect students and employees from being told they have to change their natural or cultural hairstyles.

But what about Missouri? Is this even on the Show-Me State’s radar?

According to the Springfield Public Schools, the largest district in the state, students are encouraged to express themselves.

District spokesman Stephen Hall told Ozarks First reporters on Wednesday, the district understands its student body is made up of children from all backgrounds and walks of life.

Hall said SPS wants students to celebrate the things that make them who they are.

“We have 25,000 students in our schools across the city,” Hall said Wednesday. “We know that there are many ways to express who they are for a variety of reasons. And so we want to be respectful of that and I think that our current policy allows our students to be free to be who they are.”

Reporters say the only reference to hair in the SPS school policy is in regards to safety. For example: students enrolled in welding or shop classes might be asked to tie their hair back when operating certain equipment.