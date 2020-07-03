California McDonald’s employee assaulted by customer in drive-thru window over mask policy

(FOX) — A California McDonald’s employee claims she was grabbed and assaulted by a customer after she told him he would have to wear a mask in the drive-thru.

Maria Resendiz, 19, was working at a McDonald’s in Oakland Saturday when she said a man drove up to the window to pick-up his order and was not wearing a mask. Resendiz allegedly told the man masks were required and refused to give him his food – what she claims the restaurant owner Michael Smith told her to do if a customer did not comply with the mask rule, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Resendiz said the man responded to her with threats and “racially charged language” before he drove off and parked his car, SacBee reported. The unidentified suspect then walked back to the window, forced it open and “was able to hit [her] repeatedly.”

“He grabbed my neck and my shirt,” Resendiz said in the complaint filed with the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Chronicle reported.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries. Her right arm and hand were reportedly placed in a cast.

“I get it about the situation we’re in with COVID and that people are stressed but that’s not an excuse for workers at fast-food restaurants to risk their lives,” she said to the Chronicle. “We’re not burgers and fries. We’re humans. Two McDoubles and a small fries, that’s not something that’s worth getting injured over.”

Police are currently investigating the incident.