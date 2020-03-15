California governor calls for bars, wineries to close; people over 65 to stay home

(FOX) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for the closure of all bars and wineries and for all Californians 65 and older to stay home in an effort to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Newsom made the announcement during a Sunday press conference to discuss the latest updates on how the state is responding to the coronavirus.

The governor announced several new directives for the state.

The first was a call for home isolation for all seniors above the age of 65 or with chronic conditions to stay indoors. There are 13 task forces to aid in this directive to protect those who are most vulnerable.

The second directive is all bars, nightclubs, wineries and brewpubs in California will be closing their doors.

Newsom says they are stopping short from shuttering restaurants but will issue guidelines for closures, including pushing restaurants to go more toward the take-out option.

The third directive regarded the homeless population in California. With 8,000 unsheltered across the state, Newsom says officials will be working with hotels and motels to get the homeless out of encampments.