SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several events are scheduled to happen this weekend including the farmers market.

The C-Street farmers market announced it will begin its opening season on April 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Farmer’s market will be open from April to October on Saturdays and Thursdays on the corner of Commercial and Jefferson Avenue.

The market will be accepting several forms of payment, including SNAP. Vendors can still apply by contacting the hosts directly.