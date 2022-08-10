SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rob Hardy of C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue brought Guest Dog Nova to the studio to talk about dog fostering in Springfield in this week’s Pet Connection segment.

Nova was on “death row” with Animal Control before C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue brought her into its care over a year ago. She had torn her ACL and required surgery to be able to move around healthily again. C.A.R.E. helped Nova get the help she needed so that she could continue looking for her forever home after some extensive rehab.

Nova is about 2.5 years old and looking for a family that can keep her a little active. She does well around children and dogs her size or larger, but she isn’t a fan of cats.

People who want to help out dogs like Nova — whether through adoption or fostering — can email carerescue@yahoo.com or visit C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue’s website.