Bystanders rescue infant inside a parked car

PEA RIDGE, Ar. — These two women are facing child endangerment charges tonight.

Police say they left an infant inside a parked car in Pea Ridge, Arkansas.

Officers arrested Karlee Spear and Ashlee Danley yesterday.

They say Spears’ child was left in a car while the women grocery shopped.

People who were in the parking lot ended up breaking the window and working to cool the child down while they waited for police.

The infant was taken to a hospital, and is expected to survive.

Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee, with the Pea Ridge Police Department, said this situation could have been much more dangerous if people hadn’t taken action.

“The people that busted out that window to get that kid out of that car saved that kid’s life. If that kid had been in there another 10 or 15 minutes, we probably would be having a different conversation right now.” Said Lisenbee.

Police say the mother and her friend told officers they forgot about the baby and are remorseful.