SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People in the Ozarks will soon have easier access to mental health professionals online.

Burrell Behavioral Health was awarded $767,000 to expand its telehealth services.

The money was awarded by the FCC under the CARES Act funding.

According to Burrell, it will buy laptops, mobile hotspots, as well as upgrade its video conferencing equipment.

Jordan Valley Health Center was awarded similar amounts of money for telehealth upgrades as well.