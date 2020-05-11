Burrell Behavioral Health creates new facility for faster, more accessible care

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Burrell Behavioral Health is offering a new way for people experiencing behavioral health crises or substance use disorders to receive help quickly.

The new Rapid Access Unit is meant to be very accessible for adults and even could lower the number of people going into the emergency rooms of hospitals in the area.

“Our main purpose is to help people who are having a behavioral crisis or a substance use disorder and they just don’t really know where to go,” said Drew Shoemaker, the medical director at the Burrell Rapid Access Unit. “So, we can be the first place where they can stop and we can help them get connected to the services that they need.”

Shoemaker said they are offering psychiatric consultation, substance use counseling and medication therapies.

Burrell received support and funding from the Greene County Commission and both Mercy and Cox. Anyone can walk in and receive help without an appointment.

“They’d be greeted upfront, be asked which particular services that they’re needing and then they’d be directed to the staff that would be able to help them with that particular problem,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker says the unit is a good starting point for people who may not know where to go to get help.

“It’s sometimes a little difficult to navigate healthcare, in general, and behavioral health, also,” Shoemaker said. “I think this is a good place we can have people come. They can tell us what their needs are and this will be an opportunity for them to get connected to the services in the community that are available.”

He says access to the unit is what makes it so valuable to the community.

“I think there’s not going to be a lot of barriers to people coming here,” Shoemaker said. “We take commercial insurance, Medicare, Medicaid. We have a sliding scale. We have grant funding for people who don’t have any resources. I think the number one thing is just to know that we’re here.”

Right now the Rapid Access Unit is open only during the day but starting June 1 it will be open 24-hours a day.

The unit is located near the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield.