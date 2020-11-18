Burrell Behavioral Health and OTC work together to provide free mental health services to staff and students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Burrell Behavioral Health and Ozarks Technical Community College have partnered to provide free mental health service to OTC students and employees.

Burrell will be providing:

A part-time mental health counselor for students at the OTC Springfield Campus and Republic Center.

A part-time mental health counselor at the Republic Center will also provide telehealth counseling to students at the Lebanon and Waynesville centers.

And part-time staff and faculty will have up to five counseling sessions.

“The ability to provide mental health access to college students and employees in the campus setting, where they are most comfortable and reachable, is vital to the long-term health of these populations,” said Dr. Dustin Brown, Burrell’s Vice President of Integration. “We’re proud to partner with OTC to help students, faculty and staff whenever and wherever they need us.”

This partnership will work through the end of the spring semester in May. Both organizations will evaluate a long-term extension based on student and staff outcomes.

And other students are able to call the Burrell Crisis Help Line, 1-800-395-2132, for after-hours needs.