Bullied ballet star Jack Burns dies at age 14

SCOTLAND — Starring on TV, 14-year-old ballet dancer Jack Burns was found dead at his home in Greenock, Inverclyde on Dec. 1 around 3:30 p.m.

Burns was bullied, and according to Daily Mail, the teen was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead after hanging himself.

Facebook friends paid tribute to Burns.

One wrote, “Jack was such an amazing boy, and he did not deserve the stuff he went through. He never ever wanted to hurt anyone; there was not a bad bone in his body.”

Jack leaves behind his mother Karen, father Robert and brother Rory

The accomplished dancer appeared in the TV drama Outlander in 2014 and was known as the next Billy Elliot.

Burns won the Elite Academy of Dance and the Royal Conservation in Glasgow; he was in ITV thriller Plain Sight and many BBC productions.

Police are not treating this death as suspicious, but inquiries are ongoing on the exact cause of his death.