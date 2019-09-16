Building fire near Kearney and Fulbright

UPDATE:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Crews tell Ozarks First the fire broke out around 10:40 but was mainly put out in under half an hour. While working to put the fire out, crews shut down eastbound lanes of Kearney before Kansas Expressway

There are still firefighters working to completely extinguish smaller hot spots.

The building, which sits at the intersection of Kearney and Elizabeth, appears to be totally destroyed.

News gatherers on the scene are still working to learn more information about the business and what may have caused this fire.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Ozarks First newsroom has just learned a building near Kearney and Fulbright is on fire. KOLR10 has a news photographer on the way to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

