Buffalo Run Casino sets reopening date, new safety guidelines for COVID-19

MIAMI, Okla. – Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma Chief Craig Harper announced Tuesday the reopening date and new safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 for the Buffalo Run Casino and Resort.
The casino will reopen its doors on Friday, May 15, 2020 with new temporary hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. through at least June 5, 2020.
COVID-19 has changed the their business hours and safety procedures:
- Capacity is limited on the gaming floor
- Every other machine will be out of service
- Employees will wear face masks while on the gaming floor, guests are strongly encouraged
- Employees and guests will have their temperature checked upon entering the casino
- While closed, late-night casino cleaning and disinfecting measures will be performed.
The full plan can be viewed on the casino’s website.