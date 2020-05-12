Buffalo Run Casino sets reopening date, new safety guidelines for COVID-19

MIAMI, Okla. – Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma Chief Craig Harper announced Tuesday the reopening date and new safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 for the Buffalo Run Casino and Resort.

The casino will reopen its doors on Friday, May 15, 2020 with new temporary hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. through at least June 5, 2020.

COVID-19 has changed the their business hours and safety procedures:

Capacity is limited on the gaming floor

Every other machine will be out of service

Employees will wear face masks while on the gaming floor, guests are strongly encouraged

Employees and guests will have their temperature checked upon entering the casino

While closed, late-night casino cleaning and disinfecting measures will be performed.

The full plan can be viewed on the casino’s website.