Buffalo National River remains closed

Northwest Arkansas (KARK) – Buffalo National River has now been closed for one week to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This difficult decision was made in coordination with state and local officials and at the request of local communities. Many have abided by the closure, but some have continued to attempt to get out and about in the park.

As a reminder, Buffalo National River is closed to public access until further notice, for both in-state and out-of-state residents. This closure includes the Buffalo River, trails, open spaces, and campgrounds.

All facilities are closed, including restrooms, river access points, and trailheads. This emergency closure is for the maintenance of public health and safety and is in direct response to guidance from state and federal health officials. Unfettered public access to the park had the potential of increasing the risk of COVID-19 exposure in local rural communities where healthcare resources are limited. Entering the park during this closure may result in a citation and fine. Please help protect the local communities by sharing this information.

Slowing the spread of novel coronavirus is everyone’s responsibility. Buffalo National River is dedicated to doing its part. The health and safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, communities, and partners is their number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will lift the closure as soon as possible.

The NPS encourages the public to visit our website www.nps.gov/buff and take advantage of the many digital tools available to explore Buffalo National River. They will notify the public when they resume full park operations and will continue to provide updates on their website www.nps.gov/buff and social media channels.