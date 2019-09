BUFFALO, Mo.– Robert Mutter from Buffalo was sentenced to nine years total for different degrees of unlawful possession of a firearm, and also four years for resisting arrest.

The charges come from an incident in January when Mutter started a 5-hour standoff with Buffalo police.

Officers arrived at his house and discovered he had a gun. Mutter ran next door and briefly took a woman hostage.

The highway patrol swat team ended up using tear gas and were able to arrest him.