BUFFALO, Mo. — A man was killed after his vehicle left the road in Dallas County Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo, was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger on Highway DD about 10 miles north of Buffalo. Around 5:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a crash involving his vehicle. They found that the Ranger crossed the center line, skidded off of the left side of the road, overturned, and collided with a ditch.

Lindsay was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:10 p.m. and transported to Cantlon Otterness Funeral Home in Buffalo.