Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

BT alderman charged with arson

News

by: Ozark Radio News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Shannon County Sheriff’s Office via ORN

BIRCH TREE, Mo (ORN). — An alderman from the Shannon County community of Birch Tree has been charged with arson after a fire was set to a city building earlier this week.

Online court records indicate Fred McAfee was charged with 2nd degree arson on Tuesday, February 17.

Court records indicate that on Monday night, firefighters responded to a structure fire at a city building that was the topic of a recent board of aldermen vote. Investigators say they then found McAfee at the building celebrating its destruction, and he reportedly admitted to setting the fire.

McAfee had previously voted to lease the building to the county for them to later turn into office space. After voting, McAfee later asked to change his vote, but was denied by the board.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women KRBK

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories