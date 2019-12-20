BT alderman charged with arson

BIRCH TREE, Mo (ORN). — An alderman from the Shannon County community of Birch Tree has been charged with arson after a fire was set to a city building earlier this week.

Online court records indicate Fred McAfee was charged with 2nd degree arson on Tuesday, February 17.

Court records indicate that on Monday night, firefighters responded to a structure fire at a city building that was the topic of a recent board of aldermen vote. Investigators say they then found McAfee at the building celebrating its destruction, and he reportedly admitted to setting the fire.

McAfee had previously voted to lease the building to the county for them to later turn into office space. After voting, McAfee later asked to change his vote, but was denied by the board.