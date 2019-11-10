Brush fire breaks out in Hollywood Hills near Warner Bros. Studios

(CBS) — A small brush fire ignited in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles Saturday. The blaze, called the Barham Fire, has consumed roughly 34 acres of vegetation so far.
No injuries were reported as of 6 p.m. PT. According to the LAFD, wind is not a factor and no buildings were damaged. The LAFD also announced that as of 4:34 pm local time, the fire’s forward progress had been stopped.
Although no evacuations were ordered, some residents being affected by smoke near where the fire initially broke out were contacted and told to shelter in place. Nearby Warner Bros. Studios chose to evacuate as a precautionary measure, according to Variety.
LAFD deployed five helicopters, two fixed wing planes, and 236 firefighters to help quell the blaze.
The cause of the fire is not currently known.