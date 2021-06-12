Browns, Chiefs take budding rivalry onto softball field

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles for fans before the Jarvis Landry Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Eastlake, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Travis Kelce felt surrounded. Kansas City’s All-Pro tight end was at home in Cleveland, but also in enemy territory, as he played in a softball charity game against several Browns players.

The event was hosted by Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who convinced teammates Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Myles Garrett to participate.

Kelce feels the Browns are “neck and neck” with the Chiefs, the two-time defending AFC champions.

Cleveland will open the 2021 season in Kansas City, where the Browns’ 2020 season ended with a playoff loss.