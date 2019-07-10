Breaking News
Briana Calderas sentenced to 8 years in prison for the death of a transgender teen

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – Briana Calderas, 26, was sentenced today (7-10-19) to eight years in prison for her involvement in the death of transgender teen Joseph Steinfeld, known by friends as Ally, in September of 2017.

Calderas pleaded guilty in May to charges of abandonment of a corpse, concealing a felony, and tampering with physical evidence.

She was accused of those offenses after the stabbing death of Steinfeld in Texas County. The case handled by a special prosecutor in Pulaski County after the Texas County Prosecutor as deployed to Afghanistan for military service.

The Pulaski County Circuit Clerk’s office said Calderas was given four years for each of the charges. Because the sentences for concealing and tampering are to be served concurrently, but consecutive to the sentence for abandonment, she will effectively be imprisoned for eight years.

Two other people involved in the case have already accepted plea deals. The fourth defendant, Andrew Vrba, is being charged with 1st-degree murder and is expected to stand trial in 2020.

Steinfeld was 17 years old at the time of death.

