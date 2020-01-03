Brian Calfano breaks down Trump issued strike on Iranian general

News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- KOLR10 Political Analyst Dr. Brian Calfano breaks down the drone strike President Trump issued on an Iranian general.

Qassem Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force and one of the most influential figures in the Islamic Republic.

The Pentagon said Mr. Trump ordered the “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel,” accusing Soleimani of “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” according to CBS News.

