BREAKING: Threats at Hollister High scare parents and staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some parents in the Hollister school district say their kids will not be going to school this morning over safety concerns.

A threat was made over social media late Monday evening. Authorities are not releasing any details of the situation, but in a post on facebook they confirmed that the threat has been dealt with and there is no danger to staff or students.

Hollister Schools thanked families and police stating, “With reports from parents and students and the work of our administration and local law enforcement we were able to quickly investigate and address the situation. We greatly appreciate the work of local law enforcement to handle the situation.”

Hollister Police confirmed that the school is safe for normal Student activity.