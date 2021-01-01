BREAKING: Charges filed against boyfriend in New Year’s Eve double murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County Prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Brandon Corbin King, of Springfield, with two counts of first-degree murder.

King is also charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of abuse of a child, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

King’s charges (filed on the first day of 2021) come after one woman and her son were killed in Springfield on New Year’s Eve, 2020 near the intersection of La Fontaine and Scott Streets.

Patterson said in a statement Friday, “…the defendant is alleged to have killed his girlfriend and one of her children and attempted to kill her two other children who were present in the home.”

King is being held without bond in the Greene County Jail, according to Patterson.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On January 1, 2021, the Springfield Police provided an update on a double homicide investigation that began on New Year’s Eve, 2020.

SPD’s full update on the investigation can be read below:

On December 31, 2020, at about 12:47 p.m., the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to 2001 W. Scott due to a 911 caller stating a juvenile female had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located two juvenile females (one 14 years of age and one 7 years of age) who had both suffered stab wounds. The 14-year-old female’s wounds were considered life-threatening. Both were transported to local hospitals. Officers made entry into the residence where they discovered a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile male.

The deceased adult female has been identified as Stephanie Plumb, a 32-year-old female from Springfield, MO. The deceased juvenile male has been identified as Dylan Moore, a 13-year-old male from Springfield, MO. Next of kin notifications have been made.

At the time of this press release, the 14-year-old juvenile victim was listed as critical but stable condition. The 7-year-old victim is in stable condition.

A witness observed a male subject flee from 2001 W. Scott. The Springfield Police Department received several calls about a male subject wearing bloody clothing near the area of Division and LaFontaine. A perimeter was established, and officers eventually located the male subject in the 1400 block of N. Brown. The subject was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. The subject was identified as Brandon C. King, a 29-year-old male from Springfield, MO. King was arrested for 1st Degree Murder and booked into the Greene County Jail. The case has been presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for filing of appropriate charges.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

These mark the 28th and 29th violent deaths in Springfield in 2020. Twenty of those have been determined to be Murder under the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) rules, one was classified as Negligent Manslaughter, and two others were ruled justified after review by the Greene County Prosecutor. Six other cases remain under investigation to determine the appropriate classification.

