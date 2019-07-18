BREAKING: Three children killed in I-44 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed three children died on I-44 Thursday. Two more have been taken to the hospital.

MSHP says a crash happened around 2:35 pm when a tractor-trailer, parked on the shoulder of I-44, tried to merge back into traffic.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer was moving slowly in the driving lane.

A 38-year-old woman behind the wheel of a white van carrying four kids (ages 6, 7, 8, and 12), swerved to avoid the oncoming tractor-trailer, creating a chain of collisions.

The 38-year-old driver and the 12-year-old passenger are in the hospital. The three children were ejected from the van and killed.

Traffic slows after fatal crash on I-44.

The crash resulted in a major traffic back up, closing all westbound traffic on the interstate.

A queue of vehicles backed up at the location is estimated by the Missouri Highway Patrol to be about 4 miles. Traffic trapped at the scene is slowly being rerouted back east to the nearest exit.

Multiple law enforcement and first responders vehicles are at the scene. Our crews say the Williard Fire Department, Green County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol are present.

This is a developing story.