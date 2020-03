Ft. LEONARD WOOD, Mo.– The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in one of the Army base’s soldiers on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

This is the first case of COVID-19 reported from the base. A statement from Ft. Leonard Wood says the soldier recently traveled to New York and Florida. The soldier is currently being held in isolation.

Health professionals are continuing to screen other service members at this time.