70 cases of COVID-19 confirmed across 4 nursing homes in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– 70 total cases of COVID-19, located across 4 different elderly living facilities, have been confirmed by the Taney County Health Department.

The health department released the following case totals by location on Wednesday, August 5:

Point Lookout Nursing & Rehab: 32

Shepherd of the Hills Living Center: 34

Forsyth Nursing & Rehab: 3

Lakeside Mountain Manor: 1The following is a press release from the Taney County Health Department:

“The TCHD continues working with these facilities and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MO DHSS) to ensure appropriate testing and health and safety precautions are being taken,” Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The staff at these locations is encouraging the public to do what they can to prevent further contamination.

The Health Department encourages the public to wear a face mask and continue exercising good hygiene.