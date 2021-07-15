One dead, three injured at Lake Ozark after shooting Thursday night

UPDATED INFORMATION:

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – At least one person is dead and three others were injured at Lake Ozark, Mo.

According to Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry, at approximately 8 p.m. on July 15th, there was a reported shooting in front of the Casablanca Pub and Grill.

Newberry says the incident was gang related and several suspects are in custody. There are currently no charges issued.

There is no word yet on the condition of the three people who were injured and taken to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There have been no reports of customer or staff injuries at the Casablanca.

People are being urged to stay away from the area until the situation is contained.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

This is a breaking news story. We will post updates as they arrive.