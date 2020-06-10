BREAKING: Medical update on SPD Officer Mark Priebe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An update on the condition of injured Springfield Police officer Mark Priebe has been made available by the Springfield Police Department.

According to SPD, Priebe underwent surgery to stabilize his spine on Tuesday.

SPD says Priebe’s spine suffered an injury when he was pinned to a bollard outside the Springfield Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday, June 9.

Priebe also suffered multiple broken ribs.

The following is a statement from the Springfield Police Department: