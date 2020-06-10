BREAKING: Medical update on SPD Officer Mark Priebe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An update on the condition of injured Springfield Police officer Mark Priebe has been made available by the Springfield Police Department.
According to SPD, Priebe underwent surgery to stabilize his spine on Tuesday.
SPD says Priebe’s spine suffered an injury when he was pinned to a bollard outside the Springfield Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday, June 9.
Priebe also suffered multiple broken ribs.
The following is a statement from the Springfield Police Department:
The Springfield Police Department appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of support from the community following yesterday’s tragic incident involving veteran SPD Officer Mark Priebe.
After being intentionally struck by a vehicle outside of Springfield Police Headquarters, Officer Priebe sustained extensive and serious injuries, including multiple rib fractures and a spinal cord injury.
Late Tuesday evening Ofc. Priebe had surgery to stabilize his spine. The surgery went well and Ofc. Priebe is looking forward to going home to be with his family.
“We are still trying to wrap our head around why this person did it,” Ofc. Priebe’s wife, Heather, said. “I appreciate all the support. We have a long road ahead of us, but seriously there is nothing we can’t conquer! We accept the diagnosis, whatever it may be, he is alive and that is all that matters.”
Anyone who would like to donate to the fund to help Ofc. Priebe and his family may do so through the following link: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=6953
More info on June 9, 2020 incident: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=6948
# # #