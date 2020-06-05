BREAKING: Mayor McClure changes city rule to allow public gatherings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Special events requiring a permit are allowed in the City of Springfield now. Organizers will just need to follow the same guidelines set for other public gatherings.

Mayor of Springfield Ken McClure announced this change on the afternoon of Friday, June 5.

The City’s current protocol for public gatherings requires some math. A legal gathering is one not exceeding a number found by the following formula, which is based on the size of the event or gathering venue.

FORMULA: Total square footage of the space or area in which the special event is held divided by 30 times 25% = the number of allowed participants. Example: 2,500 total square feet / 30 X .25 = 20 people.

While this rule has for some time applied to most public gatherings, it now applies to special events requiring a permit. This change comes one day before scheduled protests at Springfield’s Park Central Square.

“The change is effective immediately,” a release from the City explains.

The City says people interested in applying for a special event permit can do so here. You can also call 417-864-1105.