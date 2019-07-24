Breaking News
BREAKING: Firefighters rush to extinguish flames in early morning apartment fire

Some residents are evacuated from their apartments early Wednesday morning as authorities rush to subdue the flames from the third floor.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firefighters responded to the Franciscan Villa Apartments around 4:30am on Wednesday for a fire at the apartment complex.

Most residents have been evacuated from their homes while firefighters battled the two-alarm fire.

According to Battalion Chief Heath Aldridge, there was a fire on the third floor of the building early this morning,

One male has been moved to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation,

Thankfully, the sprinkler system contained the blaze to one room.

Crews are now dealing with smoke and water.

