Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

BREAKING: House fire claims a life early this morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A house fire that began late Tuesday evening claimed the life of one man.

The home, located on a private drive in the 2500 block of East State Hwy KK, was reportedly fully engulfed in flames.

The Fair Grove Fire Chief stated that two residents woke to the blaze, only the female escaped.

5 different fire departments responded to the fire. Currently, the fire marshall is on the scene and a death investigation is underway by the Greene County Sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

KOLR10 PODCAST

KOLR10 Podcast

Best of Branson

Best of Branson 300x214

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now