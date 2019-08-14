BREAKING: House fire claims a life early this morning

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A house fire that began late Tuesday evening claimed the life of one man.

The home, located on a private drive in the 2500 block of East State Hwy KK, was reportedly fully engulfed in flames.

The Fair Grove Fire Chief stated that two residents woke to the blaze, only the female escaped.

5 different fire departments responded to the fire. Currently, the fire marshall is on the scene and a death investigation is underway by the Greene County Sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.