Branson Wonderworks Opens this Friday

BRANSON, Mo. – After nearly two years of planning, Wonderworks Branson is set for its grand opening this Friday, June 5th.

General Manager of Wonderworks Branson, Brenda Dent, says Wonderworks is “an amusement park based on science and education.” The new attraction will have different exhibits you will only be able to find here in Branson including exploration of the history of Branson, a local art showcase called Ozart, and The Mother Road that takes a look at the historical Route 66.

The new amusement park even includes a few rides. “On our first floor, we have our 360 bikes, which are actually a pendulum and you peddle so you’re exerting yourself. The faster you peddle the faster, the more pendulum reaction you have. And if you peddle fast enough, you’re going to go all the way around”, said Dent.