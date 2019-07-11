Branson welcomes teams from across the country to USSSA Softball World Series

BRANSON, Mo.– 63 teams from 12 states flocked to Branson on Thursday. This marks the 11th year for the USSSA Softball World Series to be held in Missouri’s Music City.

Branson Parks and Rec Director Cindy Shook says Branson’s rides and attractions give families something to do while their players aren’t in the middle of a game.

“I think just our popularity as a vacation destination in sports is the thing that draws people here and its been a great fit,” Shook told Ozarks First’s Branson reporters.

Those tourist dollars, estimated to reach up to $2.3 million this weekend, are something the city will see lots of this July, as other softball series are scheduled to take place in Branson over the next few weeks.